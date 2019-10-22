Terry Lee Tillman entered into eternal rest on October 17, 2019 at the age of 59. He was a Supervisor at Associated Grocers for 23 years. Survived by his wife, Lamonica Tillman; daughters, Kimberly, Jacquelyn, Terralyn and Terani Tillman; sister, Sarah Thomas; granddaughter, Aubrey Dunn. Visitation Saturday, October 26, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Church of God, 3135 Ozark St., Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Mark Dillard, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2019