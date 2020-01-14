A retired contractor and avid hunter, Terry Lewis Minton died at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the age of 67. Terry was born on Mar. 4, 1952. He is survived by a son, Michael Chad Minton of Slaughter, LA, sister, Jamie Minton Smith (Jeff) of Colfax, LA, four nieces, one nephew, 12 great nieces and nephews, and one great-great nephew. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jenniev Gremillion Minton, father, James Howard Minton, and brother, Jimmie Wayne Minton. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at Goodwood Church of Christ in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, Jan. 18. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Goodwood Church of Christ, 10715 Goodwood Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 or .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2020