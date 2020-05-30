Terry Lynn LeSage passed away at her residence in Central, LA, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 60. Terry was a loyal claims assistant for LA Farm Bureau for 39 years. She leaves behind her husband of 30 years, Tim LeSage; her two children, Jacob LeSage and Carey Jackson (Justin); her three granddaughters who were her "everything", Camille, Charlee and Culynn Jackson; her mother, Bobbie Spillman; her sister, Pam Landry; her brother, Ivy Spillman (Henri); her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mike and Cindy Landers; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and her beloved fur baby, Abby. Terry is preceded in death by her father, Cleveland Spillman; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marvin and Mary LeSage. There will be a private visitation and chapel service at Greenoaks Funeral Home. A graveside service on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 12:45 pm, will be open for friends and family to join, at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in The Advocate from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.