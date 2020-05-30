Terry Lynn LeSage
Terry Lynn LeSage passed away at her residence in Central, LA, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 60. Terry was a loyal claims assistant for LA Farm Bureau for 39 years. She leaves behind her husband of 30 years, Tim LeSage; her two children, Jacob LeSage and Carey Jackson (Justin); her three granddaughters who were her "everything", Camille, Charlee and Culynn Jackson; her mother, Bobbie Spillman; her sister, Pam Landry; her brother, Ivy Spillman (Henri); her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mike and Cindy Landers; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and her beloved fur baby, Abby. Terry is preceded in death by her father, Cleveland Spillman; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marvin and Mary LeSage. There will be a private visitation and chapel service at Greenoaks Funeral Home. A graveside service on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 12:45 pm, will be open for friends and family to join, at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA.

Published in The Advocate from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Graveside service
12:45 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
