"Remember my Beauty like this, but now I'm full of God's beauty and peace." Heaven opened wide on July 12, 2019, at 2:00 a.m. as Terry Miller was given from her husband's hand at her Denham Springs home to her Lord and Savior's hand into her Eternal Home. Terry found strength and refuge throughout her life by serving her Awesome God. Terry's immense joy came from living life for 42 years with her lifelong soulmate and husband, Rickey Miller. The core of Terry's being involved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Terry enjoyed time meditating and found peace through gardening and worship. Her skillset included being an Avid Bass Fisherman and getting down on her '08 Vette. Terry loved camping and traveling the United States whether on motorcycles or by camper. Her adventurous side included MS Tour for Cure 150-mile bicycle ride and participating in many Non-Profit Fund Raising Events. For seven years, Terry lived in Australia playing Rugby where she enjoyed weekly write-ups due to her accomplishments on the field. Terry's victory came after a 10-month journey with gall bladder cancer. As mentioned earlier she was survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Richard "Rickey" Miller Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Jason Jarreau; son and daughter-in-law, Richard "Trey" Miller III and Tasha P. Miller; sisters, Robyn Saraj and Vickie Goggins; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Cecelia Goggins; grandchildren, Jacob Taylor, Jacey Taylor, Gavin Jarreau, Jeanette Miller, Beatrice Miller, Richard T. Miller and Easton Miller; mother-in-law, Barbara Jean Miller; stepmother, Faye Goggins; sisters-in-law, Debbie Walker and husband Ralph, Pat Dunaway and husband Larry and Pam Sherman and husband Sandy and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Tilton "Boonie" Goggins and Shirley Wood; father-in-law, Richard Miller Sr. and many other family members. Terry gives our awesome God all the glory and praise for we cannot make it without Him. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 16 to July 20, 2019

