Terry M. Guillory, a native of Mamou and a resident of Denham Springs, passed away on June 19, 2020, at the age of 81. She was born on July 23, 1938 to Adeuse and Eve B. Manuel, the youngest of 12 children. She loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, and wanted family and others to know Him as Savior and Lord too. She was a faithful prayer warrior in both French and English, as was her mother. Her faith shone through her love for family and friends as she gave her best as caregiver, comforter, cheerleader, encourager, entertainer, gatherer, homemaker, nurturer, and teacher. From her heart, her tender, gentle hands sewed lovely clothes, cooked delicious meals, baked scrumptious pies and cookies which she shared with family, friends, and neighbors. She loved laughing and making others laugh. She was a fighter for life. She enjoyed God's creation, in particular, birds, chickens & roosters, cows, mosquito hawks (AKA dragonflies) and sheep. Her church home and family was Riverside Baptist Church in Denham Springs. Terry is survived by her daughter, Paughnee Franklin; niece/"daughter", Paula Fleming; grandchildren and their spouses: Jonathan and Tina Ware, Jeremy and Bailey Ware, Heather and Stephen Sonnier, and Ryan, Jared and Logan Fleming. She is also survived by great-grandchildren: Amber Ware, Jonathan Ware, Jr., Hannah and Emma Sonnier, and Mila and Owen Ware; and numerous nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, Adeuse and Eve B. Manuel; her 11 siblings; her husband, Vernie F. Guillory; and by her son, Audie B. Guillory. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 8:30am until service at 10:30am, conducted by Rev. Larry Hubbard. Burial will also be on Wednesday at 2pm at the Church of Christ Cemetery in Mamou, LA. Serving as Pallbearers will be Jonathan Ware, Jeremy Ware, Ryan Fleming, Stephen Sonnier, Jonathan Ware, Jr., and Mark Watts. In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's memory would be appreciated to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or online at www.samaritanspurse.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.