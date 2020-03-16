Terry "T-Macc" Manson Jr., a loving father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend passed away, March 8, 2020 in Louisville KY at the age of 43. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Remnant of God COGIC, 8895 Florida Blvd, Walker, LA 70785 at 11:00 AM, officiated by Supt. Samuel Montgomery Sr. and Eulogized by Pastor Elouise Colbert, Jesus Living Word Ministry. He was self-employed, owner/operator of MaccMizzel Ent., LLC. He is survived by his mother, Marian Colbert Manson,. Baton Rouge LA, two daughters, Khierra C. Manson and DeAndra Smith; both of Houston TX. one son, Marion Manson, Lafayette; LA, one brother, John J. Manson Sr. Baton Rouge LA,
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020