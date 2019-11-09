Terry Miceli Scioneaux, of Prairieville, LA, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the age of 48. Beloved wife of Dean P. Scioneaux. Mother of Brittany Ann Walters and Tyler Matthew Walters. Daughter of Sylvia Romine Miceli and the late Salvatore Joseph Miceli, Sr. Sister of Mindy Miceli Babin, Alfio Joseph Miceli and the late Salvatore Joseph Miceli, Jr. Granddaughter of the late Lorena Matherne Romine, Henry Burnace Romine, Santa (Stella) Miceli and Alfred Joseph Miceli. Daughter-in-law of Kristine Scioneaux and Donovan Scioneaux, Sr. Sister-in-law to Joy Miceli, Chad Babin, Donovan Scioneaux, Jr., Carla Babin, Jerri Casper and Dustin Scioneaux. Mother-in-law to Hunter Tullier. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 44450 LA-429 Saint Amant, LA 70774 on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11 AM, celebrated by Fr. Charles Landry. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM. Visit www.oursofh.com to leave message of condolence to the family. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019