Terry P. Orillion, age 61, resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on November 25, 2020. Visitation will be on Wed. December 2, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM at Resthaven Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

