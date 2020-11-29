A light went out. An infectious laugh is quiet, and heaven has gained a beautiful soul. Terry Phillip Orillion lost his short battle with cancer. He was born September 21, 1959 and passed into his heavenly home on November 25, 2020. Terry was a graduate of St. Thomas More, Catholic High School and Louisiana State University. He was active in fundraising for Catholic High and was a member of the APA World Championship Team. Terry volunteered with APAWS, many remember him as Santa Claus for many different organizations. He was a successful businessman. Terry loved LSU Sports and the New Orleans Saints and was an avid gardener and golfer. He was devoted to his wife Kelly and their dogs. His sense of humor was contagious, and his smile lit up a room, many are proud to call him a friend. He was described by many as a real gentleman. He was also lovingly known as Nokie, Velvet Turtle, Santa Claus, T Man, and Boo Boo. Terry is survived by his wife, Kelly Cairns Orillion; his beloved dogs, Bailey and Sophie; and his siblings, Valerie Baker and husband Paul, Arthur J. Orillion III, Judy Hodgeson and husband Roger, Patricia Favaron, Mike Orillion, Marie Simcoe and husband Don, Debbie Craft; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Joseph Orillion, Jr., and Marie Lowry Orillion; sister-in-law, Linda Babineaux Orillion; and three beloved dogs, Philly, Rusty, and Rocket. Pallbearers will be: Rick Lea, Larry Langlois, Tommy Calandro, Frank Sagnibene, Randall Hodges, Chris Cairns, Ray Broussard, and David Hodgeson. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70816. A Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. 15615 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70817. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Protection Welfare Society. (APAWS) Please wear a mask while attending services and practice social distancing when possible. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.