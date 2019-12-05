Terry Trent Walker

Terry Trent Walker, a native of Innis and Batchelor, La and a resident of Baton Rouge, La, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 57 at Landmark Nursing Home. Religious services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Mt. Mariah Baptist Church, 14905 LA Hwy 417, Batchelor, La. at 11 am, conducted by Rev. Lionel Davis. Internment in the church cemetery. He is survived by three sisters Dorothy (James) Franklin, Molly (George) Gillis, and Linda (Lee) Gray, one brother Charlie (Helen) Walker and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and one uncle Willie Walker, numerous other relatives and friends. The repast will be immediately follow in Batchelor Subdivision at 13290 3rd Street. Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
