Terry Truett Podorsky (62) of Baton Rouge, LA was born on October 23, 1957 and entered her heavenly home on June 5, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Michael Podorsky, daughter Rachel (Taylor) Harvey and son Micah (Leigh Ann) Podorsky, mother Sophie Kitt Chauvin, sister Linda Vickers, brothers Glenn (Maria) Truett and Scott (Tina) Truett, brothers-in-law Marty Podorsky, Mitch (Danna) Podorsky, Jay (Kathryn) Podorsky and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Marvin Joe Truett, step-father Gordon Chauvin, in-laws Jack and Elaine Podorsky, and nephew/Godson Joshua Lemoine. A graveside visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until graveside service at 10:30 a.m., conducted by Father Michael Alello at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Lemoine, Andrew Podorsky, Robbie Podorsky, Stephen Podorsky, Glenn Truett and Scott Truett. The family would like to thank Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, Charlie's Place, PACE and Capital Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their many years of care and support for Terry and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to one of the above-named charities or one of your favorites. "Team Podo" will continue to Walk to Remember in Terry's honor. And I Love You too! The family does request that if you are planning to attend, to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.