Terry Watkins passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born on April 12, 1942 to Percy and Leona Watkins, both deceased, of Sulphur, Louisiana. Terry attended McNeese State University in Lake Charles. He and Alene relocated to Baton Rouge in 1963 where he attended LSU. He had an exciting career with the Louisiana Department of Transportation in design and traffic configuration. Upon retirement, he continued consulting with Departments of Transportation for Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Kentucky and Texas. He truly enjoyed staying busy and applying his expertise and experience to the various departments he worked with. Terry was happiest when he had a project and was always known as the first to volunteer to help. Terry was a devout Christian and when diagnosed with dementia, he called upon his faith to guide and comfort him. Contributions to at act.alz.org in Terry's name would be sincerely appreciated by his family. His remains will be laid to rest alongside his family in a private family memorial. Terry is survived by his sister, Janet and her husband, Gerald Gibson of Sulphur and children, John and his wife Karen Watkins of Charlotte, North Carolina and daughter Kimberly and her husband Neil Dickson of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Steven and his wife Lauren Dawson, Charlotte, Caroline, Madeleine and Jack Watkins, Michelle Dickson and great grandson Noah Dawson. He is predeceased by his brother, Robert Watkins of Sulphur, Louisiana and his wife, Alene Busby Watkins of Lake Charles. We would like to thank High Hope Care Center and Heart of Hospice for providing Terry with loving care during the last month of his life. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019

