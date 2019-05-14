Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Terry Wayne Persick Jr., age 45, passed away after a fight with bladder cancer on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Born June 22, 1973 in Baton Rouge, LA, raised in Grosse Tete, LA, he was a resident of Priest River, ID. His free time was spent enjoying family and friends and especially helping others. He loved welding and working on heavy equipment. It's been said he had integrity and a heart as big as himself with an infectious laugh that would light up any room. Terry is survived at home in Priest River by his wife of 13 years Janina Wagner Persick, son, Blaine William, and stepdaughter, Harley Marie. Daughter, Allison Persick Taylor of Utah. Parents, Terry "Sookie" and Karen Hebert Persick, sisters, Debra and (Dan) Buttrey, Amanda and (David) Williams, all of Priest River, and brother Billy and (Jessica) Persick of Longmont, CO. Numerous nephews, nieces, one great-nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins and an army of friends. Preceded in death by his grandparents John Leo Persick, Sara Jane Sevario, James Chester Hebert and Bernice Marchand Hebert. His wife and children know he is watching over them every day as he always did and will again be reunited in heaven. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

