And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. (Revelation 21:4). On July 7, 2020, at 7:34 pm, a diligent, compassionate, and God-fearing man suddenly departed this earth. This man was Lieutenant Terryl M. Carter, Sr., affectionately known as Terry. Terry was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on May 22, 1967, to a loving mother, Joyce B. Carter Moses, and father, the late Roy Lee White, Sr. Terry was a servant of God, baptized at an early age, and a member of the Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Proverbs 18:22, "He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord." Terry was united in holy matrimony to Capt. Pauline G. Carter for 24 glorious years. To this union, a wonderful son was born, Terryl M. Carter, Jr. Terry was employed for 27 years with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. He served in many roles during his tenure, with his most recent as Lieutenant over the school resource officers assigned to the Central School District. Terry was a mentor and role model for the students. Throughout his life, he inspired young people to find the strength and perseverance inside. Terry lived his mission by serving his community at work. He loved his co-workers as though they were members of his family. Terry graduated from Capitol High School and attended Nicholls State University. Terry was a natural leader with a humble spirit. Whenever someone needed help, he was there as a cheerful giver with his million-watt smile, to lighten any mood. He enjoyed making his family happy, which was everyone; because he treated everyone he knew as if they were family. He would go out of his way to put a smile on someone's face, even if that meant breaking into an occasional song. He enjoyed every moment of life. Some of Terry's happiest times involved driving his family on vacations, watching the San Francisco 49ers play, and the pinnacle was playing with his grandson, Tre. Terry was a wonderful person. He lived his life just as GOD wants us to. Terry's death was rather sudden and he leaves to cherish his wonderful memories: His heartbroken wife, Capt. Pauline G Cater; his beloved mother, Joyce B. Moses (Joe); a grieving son, Terryl M. Carter, Jr., (Breanna); one daughter, Kirsten Campbell (Christopher); two grandsons, Terryl M. Carter, III., and Christopher D. Helm, II; a nephew he helped raise, DPTY Gregory Wilson; three Goddaughters, Maisha Mena (Shaun), Tye' Bell, and Jamyra Griffin; nine sisters, Wanda Carter, Monica Wessinger, Ursula Frank, DeAnn Stephen, Jenell Scott, Cartina Robinson, Rena Nelson, Aletha Newman, and Randira White; three brothers, Kevin Carter (Patricia), Eddie White, and Bobby Curtis (Andrea); three sisters-in-Law, Vergia Tompkins (Eafren), Diane Robinson (Patrick), and Katherine Wilson; five brothers-in-Law, Richard Simmons (Alma), Tony Simmons (Valma), Lonnie Simmons (Terri), Billy Guient (Paula), and Roosevelt Guient (Demetria); three aunts, Shirley Jones, Jacqueline Harrison (Preston), and Velta Guidry (Reginald); His EBRSO Family; Special sister-in-Law, Lillie Moore (Earl) and brother-in-Law, Willie Guient (Maryland); and extended family and friends. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Roy Lee White, Sr.; brother, Roy Lee Jr.; maternal grandparents, Olevia and Johnny Banks; paternal grandparents, Edna Brickson and Otis White; a niece, Brittany Carter; nephew, Joshua Carter; two cousins, Clemmite and Shedrack Leagea. Public viewing will take place at Healing Place Church on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. until religious service at 11:00 a.m., conducted by Rev. Ronnie Blake; interment at Winnfield Memorial Park. Attendees at the viewing and service ARE REQUIRED to wear masks. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
via the Terryl Maurice Carter, Sr. Memorial Fund at: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/Giftfunds/Giftfunds?px=66777047&pg=personal&fr_id=39300.