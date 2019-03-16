The Scott Family announces with great sadness the loss of our beloved Tevester Edwin Scott on March 12, 2019 in Duluth, Georgia. He is survived by his devoted wife, Lisa; three children, Brandon, Dallas, Texas, Tyler and Taylor, Duluth GA; loving mother, Marion Scott, Jackson, MS; sister, Athalia (Floyd) Hines, Jackson, MS; other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, March 21, 2019, 4:00 pm until religious service at 6:00 pm, Mt. Pilgrim Family Life Center, 9700 Scenic Hwy. On Saturday, March 23, 2019, Services will be held at Tougaloo College, Woodworth Chapel, 500 County Line Road, Tougaloo, MS. Visitation at 11am and Service at Noon. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 21, 2019