Teyhones Lamont "Lunch " Elliott, 37, a native and resident of McManus, La, passed away on April 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11am at Asbury Community Cemetery in Clinton, La. He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother Wanda F. Moses, his father, Alex Wayne Moses, two sons, Kyrieon Williams and Tyler Matthews. Three brothers, Derrick Elliott, Dameon Moses and Gabriel Scott and one sister, Alesia Moses. A host of other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Clinton, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store