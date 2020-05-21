Teyhones Lamont "Lunch" Elliott
Teyhones Lamont "Lunch " Elliott, 37, a native and resident of McManus, La, passed away on April 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11am at Asbury Community Cemetery in Clinton, La. He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother Wanda F. Moses, his father, Alex Wayne Moses, two sons, Kyrieon Williams and Tyler Matthews. Three brothers, Derrick Elliott, Dameon Moses and Gabriel Scott and one sister, Alesia Moses. A host of other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Clinton, La.

Published in The Advocate from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Asbury Community Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mercy Funeral Home
11177 Liberty St
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5468
