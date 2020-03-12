On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, God called one of his angels, Thaddeus Tyler into eternal rest at the age of 62. He was born on August 27, 1957 to the parents of the late Alvin and Dorothy Warren "Dot" Tyler. Thaddeus was the father of Tornell Tyler, Neal Fife, Shenika Duhone, and Barbara Brown. The brother of Nancy Duhone, Gloria Knight, and Osborne Kelson. Thaddeus accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Israelite Baptist Church by the late Reverend Johnson and attended First Baptist Church of Vacherie. He enjoyed spending time with his loving family. The Israelite Baptist Church are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, March 14, 2020 for 11:00 a.m. at the Israelite Baptist Church, 2192 Alexander Street, Lutcher, LA. Pastor Kevin Fredericks, Sr. officiating. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. Final resting place at Golden Wreath Cemetery, Lutcher, LA. Bardell's Mortuary has been entrusted with his final care, 3856 LA 44, Mt. Airy, LA.