Thaddeus entered into eternal rest at his residence in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 following a sudden illness. He was a 52 year old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. Geoffrey Sykes; interment at Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery. Survivors include his mother, Diane Kaglear, Zachary, Louisiana; aunts, Bonica Williams, Baton Rouge; Ina Harrell, Lorraine, Ohio; and Rose Hogan; uncles, Tyrus Hampton, Shreveport, Louisiana and Ivan Harrell(Sonya), Overlin, Ohio; Beatrice Harris who like an aunt; other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019