Thaddeus "Ray" Wilson

Guest Book
  • "To the family: you have my deepest sympathy over the loss..."
    - D. S.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
5788 La. 308
Plattenville, LA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
5788 La. 308
Plattenville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thaddeus "Ray" Wilson departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 61, a native of Houston, TX and resident of Plattenville, LA. Visitation at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Canaan Baptist Church, 5788 Hwy 308, Plattenville, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.