Thaddeus "Ray" Wilson departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 61, a native of Houston, TX and resident of Plattenville, LA. Visitation at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Canaan Baptist Church, 5788 Hwy 308, Plattenville, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019