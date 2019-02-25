Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thadys Mullins Love. View Sign

Thadys Mullins Love gained her wings on February 23, 2019 at Nottingham Regional Nursing Home where she resided for the past 11 years following multiple health issues. She was born September 2, 1934 to Thomas and Vada Mullins in Baywood, LA. Thadys was a graduate of Central High School. Two sons and a daughter, Richard and Susan Love, Marc and Denise Love and Goldie and Dale LeBlanc, survive her. Grandchildren include Jennifer and Caleb Wilkinson, Brittany Hebert and Fiancé Michael Jarreau, Liberty Ard, Amanda and Robert Holden, Joe and Shannon LeBlanc, Dale and Wendy LeBlanc, Lori and Jimmy Thomas. Great Grandchildren, Cole and Katelyn Wilkinson, Landon Babin, Jase Jarreau, Simon and London Ard, Hailey and Heidi Holden, Ashton LeBlanc Wiggins, Kyler LeBlanc, Madison Lewis, Mason LeBlanc, Ros Johnson and Sarah Dupre'. A brother, Thomas "Moon" and Paula Mullins, two sisters Olive Campbell and Vera and George Ellis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Vada Mullins, Sisters Dolly "Butch" Forest, Dorothy "Dickie" McManus and Brothers Elliott "Bubba" Hutchinson and John Mullins, and her precious Grandson Jonathan Richard Love. Pallbearers will be Caleb Wilkinson, Cole Wilkinson, Billy Herrington, Gary Blades, Jake Bollinger, and Donald McKenzie. The family would like to thank the Staff of Nottingham Regional Nursing Home for the wonderful care and love that was shown to their Mother. Funeral Services will be held at Bethel Methodist Church, 17022 Liberty Road, Pride, LA Tuesday evening from 5:00pm-8:00pm, resuming Wednesday morning from 9:00am-11:00am with Funeral Services conducted by Pastor Jeff Lee. Entombment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements. Thadys Mullins Love gained her wings on February 23, 2019 at Nottingham Regional Nursing Home where she resided for the past 11 years following multiple health issues. She was born September 2, 1934 to Thomas and Vada Mullins in Baywood, LA. Thadys was a graduate of Central High School. Two sons and a daughter, Richard and Susan Love, Marc and Denise Love and Goldie and Dale LeBlanc, survive her. Grandchildren include Jennifer and Caleb Wilkinson, Brittany Hebert and Fiancé Michael Jarreau, Liberty Ard, Amanda and Robert Holden, Joe and Shannon LeBlanc, Dale and Wendy LeBlanc, Lori and Jimmy Thomas. Great Grandchildren, Cole and Katelyn Wilkinson, Landon Babin, Jase Jarreau, Simon and London Ard, Hailey and Heidi Holden, Ashton LeBlanc Wiggins, Kyler LeBlanc, Madison Lewis, Mason LeBlanc, Ros Johnson and Sarah Dupre'. A brother, Thomas "Moon" and Paula Mullins, two sisters Olive Campbell and Vera and George Ellis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Vada Mullins, Sisters Dolly "Butch" Forest, Dorothy "Dickie" McManus and Brothers Elliott "Bubba" Hutchinson and John Mullins, and her precious Grandson Jonathan Richard Love. Pallbearers will be Caleb Wilkinson, Cole Wilkinson, Billy Herrington, Gary Blades, Jake Bollinger, and Donald McKenzie. The family would like to thank the Staff of Nottingham Regional Nursing Home for the wonderful care and love that was shown to their Mother. Funeral Services will be held at Bethel Methodist Church, 17022 Liberty Road, Pride, LA Tuesday evening from 5:00pm-8:00pm, resuming Wednesday morning from 9:00am-11:00am with Funeral Services conducted by Pastor Jeff Lee. Entombment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Church Funeral Services & Crematory

5535 Superior Drive

Baton Rouge , LA 70816

(225) 293-4174 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close