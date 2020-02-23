Thaia Leopold Pick passed away on February 18, 2020 at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Louis Pick, and her son, Louis Barry Pick. She is survived by her devoted children Laura Pick, Barry's wife, Lisa and her husband Robert Conescu, Randal and his wife Gale Pick, Wendy and her husband Mike Herschman. "Granny" will be missed by her adoring 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Thaia's memory is cherished by all who knew her, she brought light to many lives. Memorial donations may be made to Touro Synagogue or the .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020