Born April 25th 1963. After a lengthy battle with heart and lung issues, Tharan went home to Lord on April 30th 2019. He is succeeded by his two daughters Hannah and Donna Averett, his parents Tildon "TJ" Averett and Lillie Averett, his brother Wiley Averett and sister Stephanie Hardy. He will be remembered forever as a loving father, son, & brother. Please keep Tharan's family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn his passing. Services will be held at Colyell Baptist Church on Friday May 3rd from 11 am to 2 pm, followed by the funeral and burial service.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 3, 2019