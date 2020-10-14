1/1
Tharetha J. Black
Tharetha J. Black was born in Baton Rouge, LA departed this life on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Houston, TX at the age of 54. Her loving, caring and kind spirit were endearing to everyone who knew her. She was well known for her sparkly attire and witty sense of humor. Visitation will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 12:00PM until Religious Service at 1:00 PM at Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Services conducted by Reverend Marva Coleman. Interment Hope Cemetery Baton Rouge, LA. MASKS ARE REQUIRED!!!!

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
OCT
17
Service
01:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
October 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Vikki Norman
Friend
