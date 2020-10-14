Tharetha J. Black was born in Baton Rouge, LA departed this life on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Houston, TX at the age of 54. Her loving, caring and kind spirit were endearing to everyone who knew her. She was well known for her sparkly attire and witty sense of humor. Visitation will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 12:00PM until Religious Service at 1:00 PM at Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Services conducted by Reverend Marva Coleman. Interment Hope Cemetery Baton Rouge, LA. MASKS ARE REQUIRED!!!!

