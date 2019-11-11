Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKneely Funeral Home - Amite 110 E. Factory St. Amite , LA 70422 (985)-748-7178 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM McKneely Funeral Home - Amite 110 E. Factory St. Amite , LA 70422 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Greensburg United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Greensburg United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

The Honorable Burrell J. Carter, born June 17, 1935, passed away on November 11, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Judge Carter was a lifelong resident of Greensburg, Louisiana. He was married to Helen Bridges Carter for over 60 years. Judge Carter graduated from Greensburg High School as Valedictorian in 1953 and attended LSU and LSU Law School, graduating first in his law school class of 1958. He served in the Army during the Berlin Missile Crisis and rose to the rank of Captain. He practiced law in Greensburg until 1974, when he was appointed District Judge, 21st Judicial District, where he served until being elected to the First Circuit Court of Appeal. He served as Chief Judge of the First Circuit Court of Appeal for over 10 years, overseeing the planning and construction of the First Circuit building on Capitol Lake. He retired in 2012 but continued to serve on ad hoc appointments to many courts, including on multiple occasions, the Louisiana Supreme Court. His civic pursuits were widespread including being elected Mayor of Greensburg at 21 years of age, and he served as President of the Southeastern Louisiana University Foundation, Adjutant General of the State American Legion, Chairman of the Greensburg United Methodist Church Administrative Board for over 30 years, President of the 21st Judicial District Bar Association, and three-term Chairman of he Louisiana Conference of Court of Appeal Judges. Judge Carter also contributed many articles to national and state legal journals. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen Bridges Carter, son, Representative Robby Carter and his wife, Kerry Anthony, daughter, Libby Peak and her husband, Craig, grandchildren Taylor Carter Peak, M.D., Captain David Kramer Peak, M.D., Robert Burrell Carter, Helen Ruth Carter, and Jessica C. Ledet, J.D. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert T. Carter and Elizabeth J. Carter. Judge Carter was especially proud of the accomplishments of his family, whom he loved dearly. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home in Amite, Louisiana, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 and at Greensburg United Methodist Church from 9:00 a.m. until funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Services conducted by Dr. Ken Reed, Rev. Don Lum, Rev. A. W. O'Quinn, and Fr. Mark Beard. Burial will follow in Greensburg Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his three grandsons, Julius Freidman, Bimbo Relan, Marshall Harvin, Ricky Webb, and Justice Jeff Hughes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gov. John Bel Edwards, Gov. Mike Foster, Gov. Edwin Edwards, Judge Bob Downing, Judge Walter Lanier, Sr. , Judge Kenneth Fogg, Judge Janice Clark, Judge Billy Kline, Judge Duke Welch, Judge Zorraine Waguespack, Chief Judge Gene Thibodeaux, Chief Judge Charles Jones, Chief Justice Bernette Johnson, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, John Gallaspy, Ed Walters, Don Carmouche, Senator Cleo Fields, Ken Johnston, Dr. Nollie Felts, Frank Johnson, Dr. Randy Moffett, Randy Webb, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, Joey Guzzardo, and Johnny McClendon. Special thanks to Shirley Lee, Wendy Webb, Lisa Foreman, Lisa King, and the staff of the Ochsner Cancer Center. Judge Carter graduated from Greensburg High School as Valedictorian in 1953 and attended LSU and LSU Law School, graduating first in his law school class of 1958. He served in the Army during the Berlin Missile Crisis and rose to the rank of Captain. He practiced law in Greensburg until 1974, when he was appointed District Judge, 21st Judicial District, where he served until being elected to the First Circuit Court of Appeal. He served as Chief Judge of the First Circuit Court of Appeal for over 10 years, overseeing the planning and construction of the First Circuit building on Capitol Lake. He retired in 2012 but continued to serve on ad hoc appointments to many courts, including on multiple occasions, the Louisiana Supreme Court. His civic pursuits were widespread including being elected Mayor of Greensburg at 21 years of age, and he served as President of the Southeastern Louisiana University Foundation, Adjutant General of the State American Legion, Chairman of the Greensburg United Methodist Church Administrative Board for over 30 years, President of the 21st Judicial District Bar Association, and three-term Chairman of he Louisiana Conference of Court of Appeal Judges. Judge Carter also contributed many articles to national and state legal journals. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen Bridges Carter, son, Representative Robby Carter and his wife, Kerry Anthony, daughter, Libby Peak and her husband, Craig, grandchildren Taylor Carter Peak, M.D., Captain David Kramer Peak, M.D., Robert Burrell Carter, Helen Ruth Carter, and Jessica C. Ledet, J.D. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert T. Carter and Elizabeth J. Carter. Judge Carter was especially proud of the accomplishments of his family, whom he loved dearly. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home in Amite, Louisiana, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 and at Greensburg United Methodist Church from 9:00 a.m. until funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Services conducted by Dr. Ken Reed, Rev. Don Lum, Rev. A. W. O'Quinn, and Fr. Mark Beard. Burial will follow in Greensburg Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his three grandsons, Julius Freidman, Bimbo Relan, Marshall Harvin, Ricky Webb, and Justice Jeff Hughes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gov. John Bel Edwards, Gov. Mike Foster, Gov. Edwin Edwards, Judge Bob Downing, Judge Walter Lanier, Sr. , Judge Kenneth Fogg, Judge Janice Clark, Judge Billy Kline, Judge Duke Welch, Judge Zorraine Waguespack, Chief Judge Gene Thibodeaux, Chief Judge Charles Jones, Chief Justice Bernette Johnson, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, John Gallaspy, Ed Walters, Don Carmouche, Senator Cleo Fields, Ken Johnston, Dr. Nollie Felts, Frank Johnson, Dr. Randy Moffett, Randy Webb, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, Joey Guzzardo, and Johnny McClendon. Special thanks to Shirley Lee, Wendy Webb, Lisa Foreman, Lisa King, and the staff of the Ochsner Cancer Center. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019 