Theda Alice Tucker Ricks, 100, passed away in Baton Rouge on April 30, 2020. She was born to George Connally and Almeta Watson Tucker on May 5, 1919. After graduating from Louisiana State University, she married Leland Cornelius Ricks. They had one son, Leland Cornelius Ricks, Jr. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, son, and beloved brother, George W. Tucker. Theda was a retired East Baton Rouge School teacher, a devoted member of Broadmoor Baptist Church, a member of the Istrouma Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star and served as the Worthy Matron in 1954. Survivors include her loving nephews and nieces, and her long time caregiver and companion, Sanika Duncan. A private burial will take place on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 1 to May 5, 2020.