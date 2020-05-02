Thelma "Dianne" Courtney left her earthly home on April 29, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born on November 30, 1944 and was a resident of Walker, Louisiana. She was proud to serve as a deputy for Livingston Parish Sherriff's office until her retirement in June of 2007. She is survived by her husband Ray Courtney Sr., her sisters Sheila Robinson and Rhonda McKinney, her children Jeff Dugas (Amber), Lonnie Dugas (Corinnia), and step children Ramona Zachary (Buddy) and Ray Courtney Jr. (Hope). She was a proud devoted grandmother to Misty, Kasey, Kayla, Becky, Ricky (Brandi), Brittany (Brennon), Cody, JC (Melissa), Gary Joe Jr., Troy, Holli, Harli, Walker, and Wesley. She was also a loving great grandmother to Anna, Cain, Preston, Carson, Hadlee, Thatcher, Penelope, Carter, Lillie, and Ray whom will all miss her dearly. She was proceeded in death by her parents Hiram and Gladys Gill May, first husband Jambalaya Joe Dugas, children Gary Joe Dugas Sr. and Diane Courtney, sisters Pam Nadeu, Louise Achord, and Darlene Houesly. Services will be held at the family cemetery on Courtney Circle at 1:00 pm on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Cody Courtney, Ricky Zachary, Dylan Thomas, JC Dugas, Connor McKinney and Gary Dugas Jr. with honorary pallbearer Paul Dozar. "Her wings were ready but we were not."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store