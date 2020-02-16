Thelma G. "Granny" Matthews

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma G. "Granny" Matthews.
Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-399-4352
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:15 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

A loving and beautiful wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother, Thelma G. Matthews "Granny" transitioned peacefully on February 9, 2020 at the age of 92. She is survived by her devoted son, Charles L. Matthews; a granddaughter, La Monica D. Matthews; two nephews, Johnnie C. Matthews III and Larry Thomas; and a niece, Beryl Gauthier. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Tuesday, February 18,2020 for a viewing from 2 pm-4 pm. Services will begin at Rabenhorst Funeral home on Wednesday 2/19/2020 at 11:15 am and the Internment will follow at 1 pm at Port Hudson National Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.