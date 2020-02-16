A loving and beautiful wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother, Thelma G. Matthews "Granny" transitioned peacefully on February 9, 2020 at the age of 92. She is survived by her devoted son, Charles L. Matthews; a granddaughter, La Monica D. Matthews; two nephews, Johnnie C. Matthews III and Larry Thomas; and a niece, Beryl Gauthier. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Tuesday, February 18,2020 for a viewing from 2 pm-4 pm. Services will begin at Rabenhorst Funeral home on Wednesday 2/19/2020 at 11:15 am and the Internment will follow at 1 pm at Port Hudson National Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020