To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heavens.-Ecclesiastes 3:1. Yes, God in His Infinite Wisdom, purposely prepared a time and a season for Thelma Jean Shelmire Durr, Thelma, was born on September 27, 1945 in Baton Rouge,LA. She was the oldest child of the late David Jackson Sr. and Thelma Louise Shelmire. She received her heavenly wings on June 24, 2020. Thelma Jean Shelmire Durr began building a solid foundation at a young age, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Thelma was Baptized at New Light Baptist Church of Baker, Louisiana, by the late Reverend Willie Spurlock. As an adult she became a faithful member of the Greater Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Ford Street in B.R. La., under the pastorship of Pastor Keno M. L. Spurlock Sr. Thelma Jean was a proud graduate of Scotlandville High School of Baton Rouge La. class of 1964. Immediately following high school, Thelma Jean Shelmire, and Coney Durr were united in holy matrimony; and to this union were born one son, Jeffery Dwayne Durr and twin daughters, Karlyn Lynette and Karryl Yvette Durr. She began her career in education at the Melrose Elementary School. She received a Bachelor Of Arts Degree in Elementary Education, from Southern University Agricultural and Mechanical College in 1995,. Thelma Jean Shelmire Durr, planted seeds of knowledge at Melrose Elementary, Crestworth Elementary, and J. K. Haynes Elementary Charter School. She proudly gave her services in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System for forty plus years. She was preceded in death by her parents, David Jackson Senior, Jesse and Thelma Louise Shelmire Green and grandparents (maternal) Otis Shelmire Sr. and Willie Mae Shelmire (Paternal) Clay and Ethel Jackson Four sisters Anita, Joyce, Doris Green and Carloyn Shaffers. Those who will forever cherish her memory are her three children, Jeffery Dwayne Durr, Karlyn Lynette and Karryl Yvette Durr and three grandchildren Karrson Stewart, Coney Durr and Jeralyn Banks, all of Baton Rouge Louisiana. Three brothers Jimmy Ray Green(maternal), David Jackson Jr, John Jackson Sr. Four sisters Shirley Mae Jackson Tennant, Rosia Brown, Ida Mae Williams and Sycner (Pat) Johnson. Sister-in-laws Mavis Durr, Gloria Green, Doris Green , Aunt Iren Shelmire and a host of family, neighbors and friends.

