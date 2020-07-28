Thelma Jeanette Bullard, 82 years old, passed away at the Butterfly Wing at Baton Rouge General Mid City Hospital on Monday, July 27th. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Born in North Carolina on September 5, 1937. In 1968 she moved from Hallsboro, NC to Zachary with her husband and family so he could help start up what is now Georgia Pacific Paper Mill in Port Hudson. Jeanette also taught pre-school at the First Baptist Church for several years. She is survived by a son, Larry Richard Bullard and daughter, Donna Bullard Hebert and husband Ricky of Zachary; grandchildren, Bryana Bullard, Derek Morris and wife Annette, Trent Hebert and wife Dana and Cheri Hebert; great-grandchildren, Harley Mull, Madisyn Morris, Henry Hebert and Iris Hebert; one sister, Amy Smith of Wilmington, N.C. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Bullard; and parents, Floyd Jackson and Julia Bell Jackson of North Carolina. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker LA, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the service at 11:00 AM. The graveside service and entombment follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Baker, LA. The family would like to thank Baton Rouge Hospice and the wonderful staff at the Butterfly Wing at Baton Rouge General Hospital Mid City for all the loving care and comfort given to us during these last few difficult days.

