Thelma "Sally" Jeanette Fussell Landry, peacefully passed away at her home in Port Allen surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the age of 80. She was a native of Franklinton, LA and a homemaker. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 21st from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Friday, November 22nd at Holy Family Catholic Church, Port Allen, 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Todd Lloyd. Interment will follow in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Sally is survived by her four children, Michael Ray Landry (Trisha), Carrie Dickey (Ray), Dawn Byrd (Ferral) and Nancy Richard (Charlie); 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren. Sally was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Anthony A. "Ray" Landry; parents, Otis and Velma Morgan Fussell; sister, Juette Bourg; six brothers, Howard, Jewel, Richard, Daryl, Harold and an infant brother. Sally was an active member of the Port Allen Food Bank from 1988 to 2016. She helped to organize the Ladies Auxiliary Port Allen Fire Department, serving as the First President in 1971. The family would like to thank Bridgeway Healthcare and Hospice of Plaquemine; especially Dr. Grimes; nurses, Jamie Ross and Ashley Kelly; aide, Meagan Smith and social worker, Whitney Delmore for their care and compassion during Sally's final weeks here on earth. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2019