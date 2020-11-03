1/1
Thelma Lane Collier
Thelma Lane Collier, age 79, of Central, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 31, 2020 with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and had numerous nieces, nephews and caring friends she considered family. All who knew her loved her sense of humor. She had a special way to make all the people around her laugh. Lane was a successful business owner who loved spending time with her family, she was well known for her card-playing skills, a formidable opponent who earned the respect of all the men and women with whom she played. She enjoyed good music, cooking, baking and sewing, she recently completed a 150 blankets for Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. She was a member of Blackwater Methodist Church for many years. She will be lovingly remembered by her 3 sons, Edward "Eddie" Collier, Van "Rip" Collier and son Richard and wife Mary "Meggie" Collier; 10 siblings, Irma Hubbard, Norma Evans, Bert Evans, Roy Evans, Vanette Evans, Gene Evans, Marie Sartain, Sulcer Evans, Van Evans, Jr, Quincey Evans; 7 grandchildren, Dana and Scott Gasquet, Christy Barr, Casey and Brian Brown, Colby and Presley Collier, Sarah Collier and Emma Collier and 6 great-grandchildren Alex Collier, Rayleigh Gasquet, Scott Gasquet, Haley Aiden Barr, Lyvie Barr, Wyatt Ellis, Kyleigh Brown, Collins Brown, Quinn Brown, and Winter Kate Collier arriving in January; 3 great-great-grandchildren, Grayson Johnston, Nola Gasquet and Baylen Gasquet; as well as her many adoring nieces, nephews, and extended family. Lane was predeceased by her parents, Van and Katie Evans, and her husband, of 39 years, Edward Gates Collier Sr., brothers Yeve Evans and Wicky Evans. The family would like to express their most sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of Our Lady of the Lake SICU for the loving care they provided. You touched our hearts and comforted our spirits during the darkest moment of our lives. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Central Funeral Home, 9995 Hooper Rd., from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow in Plank Road Baptist Cemetery, Slaughter. Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
