Thelma Martin Stephens, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 82. She was a retired banking bookkeeper; resident and native of Grosse Tete, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5 to 9 pm and at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Grosse Tete on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, celebrated by Father Amrit Raj. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Jean Martin; brother, U.V. Martin, Jr.; special friend, Gerald Caillet; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Walter Stephens; and parents, U.V. "Potsy" Martin, Sr. and Antionette "Malute" Meyer Martin. Thelma loved to garden and take care of her flowers. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery Fund. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020