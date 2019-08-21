Thelma Mays entered into eternal rest on August 15, 2019 at the age of 93. Survived by her daughter, Jackie Christophe; sons, Woodrow W. Mays, Jr., Fredrick A. Mays, Sr. and Robert H. Mays, Sr. Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:30 am, Hope Community United Methodist Church, 4260 Evangeline St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor H. Louis Jones, officiating. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019