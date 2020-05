Or Copy this URL to Share

Thelma Miller, a resident of Donaldsonville passed away on May 19, 2020 at age 93. Visiting 9:30-10:30 AM on Tuesday, May 26, at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Graveside service at 11 AM in Greater Israel Baptist Church Cemetery, Belle Rose.

