Thelma Rita Dufren Truxillo, a native of Matthews, La and a resident of New Roads, La, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 90. MawMaw T was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She loved to have a shopping trip at WalMart , spending her time at the casino and enjoyed going out to eat with her loved ones. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads, on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon. The Prayer Service will be held at the Funeral Home at 12:00 noon and will be conducted by Deacon Danny. The burial will follow in False River Memorial Park Cemetery. MawMaw T is survived by her children, Daniel Truxillo and wife Pat, Sylvia Truxillo and spouse Ronnie Treuil, Gail Truxillo Hanly and husband Chris, Gary Truxillo and wife Karen; grandchildren, Shanika Olinde and husband Marty, Tammye St. Romain and husband Joey, Ashly LeBlanc and husband Jason, Kacey Iacomini and husband Mark, Jana Bumstead and husband Nate, and Brenna Hanly ; great-grandchildren, Daniel Olinde (Brittney), Tanner Olinde (Mallory), Brady Olinde, Devon St. Romain (Taylor), Taylor St. Romain (Charlie), Madison St. Romain, Sydney LeBlanc and Dylan LeBlanc, Dennison, Connor and Rylee, Hayes Iacomini, Brooks Bumstead; great great-grandchildren, Saylor and Valli Olinde, Ilah Olinde, Faith St. Romain and Kannon St. Romain. Sister, Rosita Adams and husband Junior and Christine Lefort and husband Philip. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Joseph Truxillo, Jr.; parents Lawrence and Felicia Dufren. Pallbearers will be Daniel Olinde, Tanner Olinde, Brady Olinde, Taylor St. Romain, Devon St. Romain and Brooks Brumstead. Honorary pallbearers Daniel Truxillo and Gary Truxillo.

