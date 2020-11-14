Thelma Spooner Trim entered into eternal rest on September 9, 2020 at the age of 89. Survived by her daughters, Donna Kay Trim, Christine T. Blunt and Sheila T. Johnson; sons, Jessie Ray Trim and Clyde Jerome Trim; sisters, Maybell Carter and Ruth Seaberry; brothers, John Henry Spooner, Charles Spooner and Felton Spooner; grandchildren, Treg M. Johnson, Gregory W. Gosserand, Jr. Desmond Trim, Ashton Trim, Baylen Trim, Leah Trim and Katie E. Trim. The family will have a private Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Interment: Rosehill Cemetery, Walls, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com