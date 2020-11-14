1/1
Thelma Spooner Trim
Thelma Spooner Trim entered into eternal rest on September 9, 2020 at the age of 89. Survived by her daughters, Donna Kay Trim, Christine T. Blunt and Sheila T. Johnson; sons, Jessie Ray Trim and Clyde Jerome Trim; sisters, Maybell Carter and Ruth Seaberry; brothers, John Henry Spooner, Charles Spooner and Felton Spooner; grandchildren, Treg M. Johnson, Gregory W. Gosserand, Jr. Desmond Trim, Ashton Trim, Baylen Trim, Leah Trim and Katie E. Trim. The family will have a private Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Interment: Rosehill Cemetery, Walls, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
1 entry
November 14, 2020
My prayers go out to family and friends at this time another soldier gone home absent from the body present with The Lord may your memories keep her alive in your hearts till you meet her again
Darlene McKinley McCormick
Acquaintance
