Thelma Thomas left this earthly home Saturday, July 10, 2020. She was an employee of the EBRP School Board for over 35 years. Survived by daughter, Yolunda S. Hull (Dedric); son Carl Thomas (Ardia). Seven grandchildren two great grandchildren, a host of family and friends. Funeral services entrusted to Miller and Daughter Mortuary, 5905 Hwy 19, Zachary 70791. Saturday July 18, 2020, viewing from 2 pm until 3 pm and funeral services Immediately following, with limited seating.

