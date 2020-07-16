1/1
Thelma "Dyer" Thomas
Thelma Thomas left this earthly home Saturday, July 10, 2020. She was an employee of the EBRP School Board for over 35 years. Survived by daughter, Yolunda S. Hull (Dedric); son Carl Thomas (Ardia). Seven grandchildren two great grandchildren, a host of family and friends. Funeral services entrusted to Miller and Daughter Mortuary, 5905 Hwy 19, Zachary 70791. Saturday July 18, 2020, viewing from 2 pm until 3 pm and funeral services Immediately following, with limited seating.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
JUL
18
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
