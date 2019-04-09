Thelma Tillotson, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Friday, April 5th 2019, at the age of 90. Thelma is survived by her daughter, Elaine Spears and her husband Theodore Spears Sr.; her 3 grandchildren, Theodore Spears Jr. and wife Maria, Reginald Spears Sr. and wife Shunekia, and Karen Spears White and husband Chris. She is also survived by her 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren; 2 special nieces, Lucille Sterling, Betty Wilson; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ezlie Tillotson; her parents, Charlie and Rose Smith; a brother, Essex Smith Sr; and her aunt, Alma Keith. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on April 11, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Old Jefferson Community Care Center, Dr. Curtis, Nurses, and all her caregivers. Also, her dear friend at the center Darlene Richard. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary