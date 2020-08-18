1/1
Thelonius Andrew "Drew' 'Theo" Dennis
Thelonius Andrew "Drew" "Theo" Dennis, a native and resident of St. James, passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was 35. A walk-through visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private graveside services at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in St. James, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Samuel Jones. Survived by his mother, Barbara Dennis Ford, stepfather, Gregory Ford, sisters Angie (Jerome) Roberts, Valdez (Lloyd) Jones and Lariesha (Kendell) Winfield, brothers Kennan Harris and Devon (Danielle) Harris, aunts Geraldine (Paul) Lamb, Alice (Eric) August and Shirley Bailey, uncles Mack Dennis, Ronald (Anita) Dennis and Edmond (Udomrat) Collins, 6 nieces, 4 nephews, 5 great-nephews, 1 great niece, and numerous cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Sanders Harris and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Brazier-Watson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guestbook.

