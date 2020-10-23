Theobert J. (Toby) Legier was a long time car salesman and former owner of Toby's Lounge in Metairie. Toby served in the US Army as an MP during the Korean Conflict. A longtime resident of Metairie and recently residing in Fordoche for the past 20 years, he died on October 22 at Baton Rouge General Butterfly Wing at the age of 86. Survived by a brother, Norman J. Legier, longtime friend Cecile Williams and her children Chuck and Tracy, numerous nieces and nephews that he considered his kids. Preceded in death by his parents Clebert and Mea Legier, companion Shirley Alphonse, sisters Mary Jane Bueche and Mary (Gertie) Legier, and brothers Herman Legier and Hubert Legier. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a location to be determined at a later date.

