1/1
Theobert J. "Toby" Legier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theobert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theobert J. (Toby) Legier was a long time car salesman and former owner of Toby's Lounge in Metairie. Toby served in the US Army as an MP during the Korean Conflict. A longtime resident of Metairie and recently residing in Fordoche for the past 20 years, he died on October 22 at Baton Rouge General Butterfly Wing at the age of 86. Survived by a brother, Norman J. Legier, longtime friend Cecile Williams and her children Chuck and Tracy, numerous nieces and nephews that he considered his kids. Preceded in death by his parents Clebert and Mea Legier, companion Shirley Alphonse, sisters Mary Jane Bueche and Mary (Gertie) Legier, and brothers Herman Legier and Hubert Legier. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a location to be determined at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved