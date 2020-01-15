Theodis Bryon Dixon, of Port Allen, LA, passed away January 13, 2020. Theodis served in the US Army and saw combat in Operation Desert Storm, for which he was awarded the Purple Heart. He leaves to mourn his passing, parents Charles and Mary Dixon of Port Allen; daughter Amber Marie Dixon,Virginia Beach, VA; wife Elaine Wormsley, Staunton, VA; sisters, Demetria Clark, Baton Rouge; Nicole Dixon-Daniels (Craig Daniels) Overland Park, KS; Stephanie Dixon, Portsmouth,VA; aunts Jessie Browder, Baton Rouge; Janice Lee, Port Allen; cherished friend Angela Reech of Darrow, LA. A graveside service held at Louisiana National Cemetery (Zachary, LA) January 16, 2020 at 12:30 pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020