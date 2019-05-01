Theodore 'TJ' Thomas

Obituary
Theodore "TJ" Thomas departed this life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his daughter's residence in Houma, LA. He was 79, a native and resident of Labadieville, LA . Visitation on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Mark Baptist Church, 106 Hwy 1014, Labadieville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home,5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 3, 2019
