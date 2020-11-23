1/1
Theodore Charles "Teddy" Peno Jr.
1931 - 2020
Theodore Charles "Teddy" Peno, Jr., born July 18, 1931 at "Big Charity" Hospital in New Orleans, LA, a long time resident of Baton Rouge, LA, "The Oldest Living Peno Ever" died peacefully at his home at 8:30am on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 89. Married to the love of his life, Marguerite Lanoux Peno on May 31, 1952 until her death on March 22, 2019. Survived by his children Suzie Cronan and Butch and Cindy Peno; grandchildren, Aimee Cronan, Jeremy and Jennifer Cronan, Justin Peno, Josh and Stephanie Cronan; great grandchildren Victoria Cronan, Joey Peno, Ava Cronan, Jude Cronan, Eleanor Peno; numerous relatives including his siblings Jo Ann Dawson, Ronnie Peno, Jerry and Judy Peno, Beverly and Don Landaiche, Betty "Boo" Lanoux, Theresa "Terry" Lanoux; nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Preceded in death by his parents Ted and Alma Peno, his granddaughter Jill Peno, his son-in-law Larry Cronan, and siblings Bobby Peno and Betty Jean Peno. Teddy was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, retired from Kaiser Aluminum Baton Rouge and Ormet Chemical Burnside. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 25 at 10am by Father Miceli of St. Patrick's Catholic Church at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Teddy requested no flowers but instead please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, a place that our family holds dear to our hearts. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
