Theodore "Ted" Devonne Graham, 74, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his home in Walker, LA. Ted served his country in the Unites States Army. He served his community as an original member of the FDP4, and later served as Chief of Friendship Fire Station, as well as Assistant Chief of FPD4 as a whole. Ted also served on the Board of Ward2Water and served as President from 1990 to present. He was a lover of fishing and tractors and was known as a man of many talents. Ted was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Elaine Grigsby Graham; daughter, Carla Moncada and husband, Fernando and children, Jonathan Graham, William Rawson and wife, Sarah, and great-grandchildren, William Dale Rawson and Abigale Rawson; daughter, Alisa Thomas and husband, Damon, and children, Treyton Thomas and wife, Sandra, Kaitlyn Thomas, and great-grandchild, Brantley Thomas; sister, Donna Dedon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore C. and Lessie Williams Graham; sister, Mary Graham Allen; and brothers-in-law, Robert Allen and Donald Dedon. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Friday, January 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, January 18, from 10 a.m. until service at 1 p.m., officiated by Rev. Roger Dunlap. Burial will follow at Vickers Cemetery, Walker, LA. Pallbearers will be Josh Armenio, Johnny Allen, Jason Robards, Grant Landry, Clay Rawson, and Mike Lenard. Honorary pallbearer will be Billy Jean House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Foundation or to The . Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020
