Theodore "Ted" Eric Helmer, a longtime resident of Central and current resident of Denham Springs passed away at his home early Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the age of 79. Ted proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era and retired from Georgia Gulf in Plaquemine with over twenty years of service. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 9:00am until funeral services at 12:00pm. Burial with military honors will be at 2:30pm in Louisiana National Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Wanda Brock Helmer, two sons, Jeffrey Helmer and wife Charla, and Lief Helmer and wife Gay Lynn Martin, two daughters, Laura St. Blanc and husband Brent, and Stormie Helmer and fiancé Calvin Davis, two stepsons, James Robinson and wife Sue, and Terry Robinson and wife Chantel, stepdaughter, Chay Robinson, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lila Helmer, and sister, Mary Ellen Altazan. He was an avid outdoorsman. He was an active member of Grace Presbyterian Church. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019