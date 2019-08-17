|
Prominent attorney and lobbyist, Theodore (Ted) L. Jones, died early Sunday morning, on August 11th, 2019, at his home in Baton Rouge. He was 85. Jones is survived by his wife, Carmen Talley Jones, his sister Margie Brosch, his sons Theodore (Ted) W. Jones, Sr. and daughter-in-law, Shelton Moore Jones, and Claude Vernon Jones, and his grandchildren, Maisie McCarthy Jones, Theodore W. Jones, Jr. (Teddy), Joseph Trent Jones and Christina Jones. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Jones and Lenora "Nora" Jones Griffin. A celebration of Ted's life is planned from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Monday, August 26, 2019, at Louisiana's Old State Capitol Building. In lieu of flowers, Ted's family asks that donations be made to the Theodore "Ted" L. Jones Cardiology Fund at Ochsner. Checks can be mailed to 1514 Jefferson Hwy. BH 607, New Orleans, LA 70121, or a donation can be made online by visiting www.giving.Ochsner.org and choosing the Tribute tab. Born in Tifton, Georgia on May 21, 1934, Ted was raised by his grandparents and served in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1958. He was stationed for most of his service at England Air Force Base in Alexandria. Thereafter, he funded the entirety of his own education, culminating with a Masters of Law (LL.M) in Taxation from the Georgetown University Law Center, and embarked on an illustrious 50+ year career in law and politics that would see him play music on the campaign trail for Earl K. Long, and play with and represent some famous musicians such as Governor Jimmie Davis and Merle Haggard (having twice also backed-up Elvis Presley on the Louisiana Hayride before he became a star). Over the course of his career, Ted held a number of public sector legal and policy positions within state and the federal government. He also represented several U.S. Congressmen and Senators, U.S. presidential and state gubernatorial candidates, Louisiana governors, including John Bel Edwards, our current governor, and a multitude of public authorities. Ted would also go on to represent both the State of Louisiana and the City of Baton Rouge for several years in Washington, D.C., and secure significant federal appropriations on behalf of each. He also once successfully lobbied federal legislation enabling LSU Football season ticket holders to deduct at least some portion of their ticket payments to the Tiger Athletic Foundation each year. After becoming involved with the Washington D.C. Mardi Gras Ball in the early 60s at the invitation of Senator Russell B. Long, Ted became a Senior Lieutenant of the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians in 1980. He was also a member of the Sugar Bowl Committee from 1984 to 2011, inducted into the Thumbpickers (music) Hall of Fame in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky in 1999, inducted into the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame in 2007, and was honored as a "Louisiana Legend" by LPB in June of 2018. Ted was also an adjunct professor of tax law at Southern University from 1983 to 1989, and, at death, held the Charles D. Ragus Endowed Chair in the School of Business at Northwestern State as a full-time member of the faculty there. Ted was dearly loved by his family, and by the countless others whose lives he impacted in such meaningful and lasting ways. He genuinely had more friends than any of his family members could count or keep track of, and he touched so many. Ted was a true patron saint of Louisiana whose kindness, positive influence and important work will continue to be felt from the Gulf Coast to our Nation's Capitol. God speed "Uncle Ted" (as known by friends), or "G-Pappy" (as known by his grandchildren), you will be sorely missed, and your family and your State will love you forever.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 17 to Aug. 26, 2019