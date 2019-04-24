Theodore "Ted" Mingo Crutchfield, Jr was born July 16, 1948, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He entered into eternal rest, April 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Mingo and Virginia Rebecca Crutchfield. He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving wife of nearly 39 years, Janis Johnson Crutchfield; his daughters, Yvette Gordon (Lenworth), Shireen Jones (Ricky), Amanda Moorer (Reynaldo), and son, Matthew Theodore Crutchfield (Pilar). Ted also leaves ten loving grandchildren, a host of relatives, and close friends. Funeral services for the late Ted Crutchfield will be held at: Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church (Prophet Milton Coats), 7910 US Hwy 61, St. Francisville, LA 70775, on April 26, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: The Old Benevolent Society Building in St Francisville at, P.O. Box 2365, St Francisville, LA 70775 or www.paypal.me/savetheOBSbuilding.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019