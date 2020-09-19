Theodore Patrick Secott resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born November 7, 1952 in Coudersport, PA and was 67 years of age. He served as a Sergeant with the U. S. Air Force during Vietnam. He worked many years as an Assistant Supervisor of offshore drilling with Exxon and later worked as a mechanic on pumps and compressors. After retirement, he raised beef cattle. He is survived by his wife, Jill Ann Wickwire Secott; 3 children, Angela Alford, Mathew Secott, and Katie Secott; granddaughter, Jordyn Michelle Secott; and brother, Robert Secott, Jr.. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Patty Secott; and son-in-law, Donald "Red" Alford. A celebration of his life will be held at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 6:00PM until 9:00PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.