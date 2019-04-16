Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Russell "Ted" Dupuy Jr.. View Sign

Theodore "Ted" Russell Dupuy, Jr., 78 years old, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to so many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 15, 2019. He entered this world on May 4, 1940, born to Hazel and Theodore Dupuy, Sr., in Baton Rouge, LA. Ted retired as a Pipefitter from Albemarle after many years of service. Ted was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with his lovely wife, reading newspapers and westerns and even worked on crossword puzzles. He cherished every moment her could spend with his grandchildren. Ted is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Det Dupuy; sons; daughters, Susan Eppinett (John) and Betsy Bielkwicz; 2 step-children, Vernon Goodwin and Yvonne DeWeerdt; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Leroy, Dana, and Richard Dupuy; 4 sisters, Nancy Martin, Jeannie Bueche, Carol Ann Guerin, and Beverly Corkern; and a host of nieces and nephews. Ted is preceded in death by his parents Theodore Russell Dupuy, Sr. and Hazel Virginia Dupuy; 2 grandchildren, Brandy and Allen. Pallbearers will be Travis, Dillon, John, Jim, Don, and Kevin. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The visitation will continue at Lighthouse Church, Zachary, 3844 Noble St., Louisiana, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Matt Hays. The graveside service and burial will follow at 12:30 PM at Louisiana National Cemetery, in Zachary, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at Theodore "Ted" Russell Dupuy, Jr., 78 years old, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to so many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 15, 2019. He entered this world on May 4, 1940, born to Hazel and Theodore Dupuy, Sr., in Baton Rouge, LA. Ted retired as a Pipefitter from Albemarle after many years of service. Ted was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with his lovely wife, reading newspapers and westerns and even worked on crossword puzzles. He cherished every moment her could spend with his grandchildren. Ted is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Det Dupuy; sons; daughters, Susan Eppinett (John) and Betsy Bielkwicz; 2 step-children, Vernon Goodwin and Yvonne DeWeerdt; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Leroy, Dana, and Richard Dupuy; 4 sisters, Nancy Martin, Jeannie Bueche, Carol Ann Guerin, and Beverly Corkern; and a host of nieces and nephews. Ted is preceded in death by his parents Theodore Russell Dupuy, Sr. and Hazel Virginia Dupuy; 2 grandchildren, Brandy and Allen. Pallbearers will be Travis, Dillon, John, Jim, Don, and Kevin. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The visitation will continue at Lighthouse Church, Zachary, 3844 Noble St., Louisiana, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Matt Hays. The graveside service and burial will follow at 12:30 PM at Louisiana National Cemetery, in Zachary, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com Funeral Home Baker Funeral Home

6401 Groom Road

Baker , LA 70714

(225) 775-1991 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close