Theodore "Teddy" Ryan Hurst, just 15 days old, born on November 9, 2020 gained his angel wings on November 24, 2020 at Ochsner in New Orleans. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Teddy is survived by his beloved parents, Casey and Rachel Hurst, grandparents, Scottie and Rhonda Southall and John "Fred" and Claudia Hurst, great-grandparents, James "Bodie" Southall and Nellie Hurst, uncle Ryan and wife Megan Southall and aunts Morgan and husband Cristian Macoto and Olivia Hurst and numerous cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by great grandparents, Lucy Southall, Ruby Rhody, John Hurst and Rodney and Euta Fruge'. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation and Sisters by Heart. Matthew 19:14 NIV Jesus said "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these."

MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
DEC
6
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
